First Warning Forecast: Chilly, Sunny, And Dry

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We started off this morning in the 30s and 40s and have only warmed into the mid to upper 50s which will be about the warmest we will get to this afternoon. Normal high is up to 69 degrees now so we will be well below that. It looks gorgeous outside with tons of sunshine, little to no cloud cover, and a 0% chance of rain for the entire day.

Saturday and Sunday will be more of the same. We will reach the upper 50s for Saturday with a mostly sunny sky then warm up into the lower 60s for Sunday with only a 10% chance of rain.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm up next week. Expect highs in the low 60s Monday, mid 60s Tuesday,lower 70s Wednesday,70s Thursday. Clouds will build in Monday and rain will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a 50% chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday then a 30% chance by Thursday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: E/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 20th

1991 Heavy Rain: 5.86″ Norfolk

2008 Tornado EF0 Scale Hanover Co, New Kent Co, King William Co. Thunderstorm Damage Caroline Co. Tornado EF0 Scale Bertie Co, NC

2009 Hail, Thunderstorm Wind Damage, Funnel Clouds. Area from Cumberland & Amelia east across Chesterfield, Prince George & Hopewell. Additional reports Essex, Middlesex Counties.

