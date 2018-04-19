× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm and windy today, Cool again tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm today, cool again tomorrow… Temperatures will start in the 60s this morning, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Highs will reach to near 70 early this afternoon. A cold front will move through from west to east around midday today. The front will not be a big rain maker but it will bring in another cool down. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a few isolated showers possible. Winds will ramp up today as the front moves in. Expect northwest winds this afternoon at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph.

Clouds will clear out late this afternoon and evening. We will see mainly clear skies tonight with lows dropping into the low 40s and upper 30s. It will still be windy tonight with northwest winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

Highs will drop into the upper 50s for Friday, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will still be breezy tomorrow with north winds at 5 to 15 mph. We will see mostly sunny to end the work week.

Expect a nice but chilly weekend. We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. A few more clouds will build in for Sunday with highs in the low 60s. Rain will return early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: W/NW 15-25G35

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Cooler, Windy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 19th

1978 F3 Tornado: Surry Co, F3 Tornado Sussex Co

