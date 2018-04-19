Suspect hospitalized after stealing, crashing ambulance from Virginia Beach hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has been hospitalized after stealing and crashing an ambulance from Sentara Princess Anne Hospital Thursday night.

An ambulance crew off loaded a patient at the hospital around 9:46 p.m. When they returned from inside the hospital’s emergency department, the crew discovered the ambulance was missing and notified police.

Police found the stolen ambulance overturned in the 2200 block of London Bridge Road. It was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The suspect, an unidentified man, was trapped inside the ambulance, and officers extricated him from the wreckage. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Charges against the suspect are pending at this time.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

