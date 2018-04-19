× Surprise homecoming for Virginia Beach students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – Two Virginia Beach Elementary School students received a major surprise at lunch on Thursday.

Kobe and Kal-el Williams were eating lunch at Alanton Elementary School when their principal made a brief speech on Month of the Military Child, which is April.

Both boys were called to the stage to talk about their father, Gunnery Sargent Jarrell William, a Marine deployed for seven months in Kuwait. While on stage, the curtain behind them revealed that the boys didn’t have to wait any longer to see their father. He had been hiding on stage waiting for the right moment to surprise his sons.

After a long hug and some tears, the family left school early to begin catching up on the last seven months.