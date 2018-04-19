Spring brings new programs and activities to Colonial Williamsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Spring means new programs and returning favorites at Colonial Williamsburg.

They're hosting their Garden Party at Mr. Jeffersons Palace on Friday, May 4th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The immersive 18th-century garden party at the Governor’s Palace is hosted by President Thomas Jefferson. Guests will enjoy traditional music, dancing, theatrics, games, libations, fireworks, and a special concert from Broadway legend Betty Buckley!

All guests are encouraged to wear 18th-century attire (costumes available for purchase and rent). Must be at least 21-years-old to attend.

They also have a new “Hamilton-inspired” program called Resolved, An American Experiment where actor interpreters dramatize what happened during the fifth Virginia Convention.