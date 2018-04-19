× Senator Kaine to visit NASA Langley Research Center

HAMPTON, Va. – Virginia Senator, Tim Kaine, will visit the NASA Langley Research Center on Monday, April 23, after delivering remarks at Thomas Nelson Community College’s Workshop Symposium.

The tour is in collaboration with Kaine’s attendance at the Workshop Symposium, where he will speak to employers, educators and government officials, about workforce development issues.

The symposium will focus on the role of career and technical education in building a strong, skilled workforce. Senator Kaine is co-chair of the Senate Career and Technical Education Caucus.

While at the NASA Langley Research Center, Kaine will also receive a briefing from Dave Bowles, director of NASA Langley. He will visit the new Katherine G. Johnson Computational Research Facility, the Engineering Design Studio, where the flight mission support center is located.

Kaine will also visit the site of the Measurement Systems Laboratory, which is currently under construction. Kaine helped secure funding for the laboratory that will house new state of the art equipment to help Langley continue its space exploration, science, and aeronautics missions.