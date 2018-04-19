NFL unveils 2018 regular season schedule

NEW YORK – The NFL announced today its 17-week, 256-game regular-season schedule for 2018, which kicks off on Thursday night, September 6 in Philadelphia and concludes on Sunday, December 30 with 16 division games.

The entire league schedule can be found here.

The season begins with the NFL’s annual primetime kickoff game, as the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6 (8:20 PM ET). The regular season will conclude with Week 17 on Sunday, December 30. For the ninth consecutive year, all 16 games scheduled for Week 17 are division contests, enhancing the potential for more games with playoff ramifications.

The NFL is the only sports league that presents all regular-season and postseason games on free, over-the-air television in local markets.