Man arrested in Portsmouth after leading Chesapeake Police officer on chase

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department arrested a man who fled from officers during a traffic stop at the intersection of Drum Point Lane and Pheasant Way Thursday evening.

A police officer initiated a traffic stop on a maroon Chevrolet Equinox in the area around 6:47 p.m. and began a DUI investigation when coming into contact with the driver of the vehicle.

During the officer’s attempt, the driver refused to comply with the officer’s commands and fled the scene in the vehicle, leading the officer on a vehicle pursuit.

The driver, 32-year-old Christopher Hefflefinger, was later taken into custody without incident at 7:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Kansas Avenue in Portsmouth.

Charges against Hefflefinger are pending at this time.

Download the News 3 app for updates.