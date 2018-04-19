Man arrested after 14-year-old girl wakes up to find half-naked stranger in bed with her

NEW YORK — Police arrested the 38-year-old man who allegedly broke into a New York City home and got into bed with a sleeping 14-year-old girl, officials said.

The teen was asleep in the Borough Park, Brooklyn bedroom she shared with her 10-year-old sister, who was sleeping in another bed, when she woke up to a man next to her, covering her face with his hands, police said. She screamed, waking her younger sister who also screamed.

Isaac Hernandez allegedly pulled up his pants, left the home through an unlocked window and then fled on foot.

Police sources say he left behind his underwear.

Officers arrested him Wednesday afternoon. He was charged with attempted rape, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child. Hernandez has not yet been arraigned.