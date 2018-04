Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - Azalea season is underway in Coastal Virginia, and of course, Norfolk Botanical Garden is a great place to enjoy these colorful beauties.

Les Parks from the Gardens says you can also see them blooming in countless landscapes across the area. If you provide them what they like to thrive, they are very easy to grow, and you can see them blooming in your garden too.

Norfolk Botanical Garden

www.norfolkbotanicalgarden.org