Garage damaged after Moyock fire

MOYOCK, N.C. – The Moyock Fire Department responded to a residential fire that damaged a garage in the 100 block of Foutz Drive Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 1 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy fire involvement on the second story of a garage that was approximately 30 feet away from the home.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes, and the fire was completely extinguished approximately 20 minutes later.

The fire was confined to one side of the structure, leaving a considerable portion of the contents inside the garage unaffected. The garage itself suffered significant damage on one side and can no longer be used.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

