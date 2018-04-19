× First Warning Forecast: Temps Take A Tumble

We are in the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly sunny sky. The wind has continues to pick up from the north 10-25 with gusts to 35 mph. A cold front will move through from west to east around midday today. The front will not be a big rain maker but it will bring in another cool down. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a few isolated showers possible.

Clouds will clear out by tonight allowing lows to drop into the low 40s and upper 30s. It will still be windy tonight with northwest winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

Highs will drop into the upper 50s for Friday, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will still be breezy tomorrow with north winds at 5 to 15 mph. We will see mostly sunny to end the work week.

Expect a nice but chilly weekend. We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. A few more clouds will build in for Sunday with highs in the low 60s. Rain will return early next week.

Next week we will see a soggy stretch of weather. Monday we have a 30% chance of rain, and a 50% chance of rain for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: W/NW 15-25G35

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Cooler, Windy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 19th

1978 F3 Tornado: Surry Co, F3 Tornado Sussex Co

