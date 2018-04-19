Elizabeth City Police arrest two in connection to stolen vehicle incident

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested two people Thursday in connection to an incident involving a stolen vehicle.

Police were called to the 300 block of North Road Street around 5:13 p.m. in reference to a vehicle that had been stolen.

After being provided a description of the vehicle, officers were surveying the area when they noticed a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car in the area of West Grice Street and South Dyer Street near Precision Printing.

When the officers got behind the vehicle, which came to a stop, the two occupants inside the vehicle jumped out and ran. Both were apprehended.

This incident is still under investigation.

