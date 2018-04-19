Beach family’s missing dog turns out to be stray Animal Control took nearly a year to catch

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A more than six month-long effort to bring in one stray dog will now have an ever lasting effect on one family, and the Virginia Beach Animal Control officers that worked so hard to bring the pup in.

The once stray dog was found Thursday, April 12, after first being seen by Virginia Beach Animal Control in August 2017.

While on patrol, VABC officers noticed a stray dog near a wooded area on Delk Road in the city. But had initial trouble trying to capture the dog.

Officers with VBAC tried everything to bring in the dog, who they named Houdini for his elusiveness, but nothing worked.

First the officers tried louring Houdini in with food as bait, such as a whole pizza at one point in the process. With no luck, they tried to even put a sedative in the food they would bring to him.

After failed attempts to capture the dog by the VBAC, they brought in a local neighborhood animal control agency to help chemically capture him, but it was not successful.

While they couldn’t capture him, and fearful of what might happen to him during the winter, VBAC coordinated to put a crate with straw in the wooded area for Houdini, where they could continue to give him water, food and even some chew toys, as they tried to figure out how to capture him.

The dog was finally captured under a car by animal control and community members.

A tracking chip in Houdini was discovered once the scanned him at the shelter, which helped VBCAC find and contact the dog’s owners. According to a Facebook post by VBAC, the dog’s owners had been looking for him since May 2017, but had given up over time, thinking someone had rescued him by now.

Now, Houdini is back with his family, and VBAC wants to thank all those who helped bring the pup in safely.