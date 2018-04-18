Wife of Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich passes away

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Down two games to none in their best of seven first round playoff series vs. Golden State, things aren’t going well for the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs. Wednesday’s news puts those losses into perspective.

The team announced Erin Popovich, wife of San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich, passed away.

With deep regret the San Antonio Spurs announce that Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich, passed away earlier today. Erin and Gregg were married for four decades and were blessed with two children and two grandchildren.

“We mourn the loss of Erin,” said Spurs General Manager RC Buford. “She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us.”

The organization asks media to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Erin had been dealing with a lengthy illness.

Thursday, Popovich’s Spurs host the Warriors in game three of their best of seven playoff series.

Kevin Durant upon learning the sad news. pic.twitter.com/B3MoiXLWE8 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 19, 2018