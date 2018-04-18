× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: A quick warm up to the 70s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Midweek warm up… Expect another chilly morning with temperatures in the mid 40s. Highs will warm into the upper 60s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year and at least 10 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies with a few extra clouds mixing in at times. Winds will be light today and shifting from northeast to south.

Temperatures will only fall into the mid 50s overnight with a few clouds. South and southwest winds will start to pick up again tonight.

Highs will warm into the low 70s Thursday, a bit above normal for this time of year. Winds will ramp up, west at 15 to 25 and gusts to near 35 mph. We will see partly cloudy skies Thursday as a cold front moves in. An isolated shower is possible but overall rain chances will be low with the frontal passage. Cooler air will return behind the front.

Highs will drop back into the upper 50s for Friday with mostly sunny skies. Lows will drop back into the 40s. Expect sunshine and upper 50s on Saturday. A few extra clouds will move in on Sunday with highs near 60.

Today: A Few Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE/S 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W 15-25G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 18th

1887 Tornado: Suffolk

