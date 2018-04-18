Watch: Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms announces resignation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms announced his resignation from office on Wednesday.

Sessoms has been Mayor of Virginia Beach since 2008.

“I realize now is the right time to make this decision. So today I am announcing I will be stepping down from the office of mayor to pursue private sector employment opportunities,” Sessoms said.

His last day as mayor will be April 30.

“To have been able to serve my hometown as a member of the city council and then as mayor for over half my adult life, I have to tell you, I am one lucky guy,” he said. “As I embark on the next chapter in my life, I will remain Virginia Beach’s number one fan. There is no one more proud to call this great city home and I have great faith that this city will continue on the right path for the people who live in Virginia Beach. And because of that, Virginia Beach will continue to be the greatest city of the world.”

Vice Mayor Louis Jones will serve as mayor effective on May 1. From there, a special election is likely to be held in November.

