Two Hampton pizza delivery drivers robbed, say black females demanded money at gunpoint

HAMPTON , Va. – Police are looking for information about the robberies of two separate pizza delivery drivers.

The incidents happened minutes from each other on April 17, police said.

Around 9:45 p.m., a call was received from a pizza delivery driver who said he had been robbed in the first block of Salem Street. The victim said he was attempting to deliver a pizza when he was approached by two black females.

One of the suspects, wearing a mask, showed a firearm and demanded money and left the scene when she got it.

About ten minutes later a second call was received from an additional delivery driver who stated they had been robbed in the first block of Overbrooke Place. The victim described being approached by two black female suspects with a similar appearance, police said.

The masked suspect showed a firearm again and demanded money. The suspect got money and the victim’s wallet before fleeing.

Investigators are working to determine whether the robberies are linked, according to police.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.