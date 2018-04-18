Two displaced in Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people were displaced after a fire broke out in their home on Tuesday night.

Dispatchers received a call just after 10:30 p.m Tuesday night about a house being on fire in the 5900 block of Bennetts Creek Lane.

First units arrived on scene at 10:40 p.m and found heavy fire showing from the roof of a two-story home.

Officials say the two occupants had evacuated when fire rescue arrived on scene.

Suffolk Fire Department along with Chesapeake Fire Department, Chuckatuck and Carrolton Volunteer Fire Department immediately began knocking down the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal.