Richmond-based brewery to open Virginia Beach location

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Richmond-based Isley Brewing Company is opening a location in Virginia Beach.

The 5,582 square foot brewery will be located in the city’s ViBe Creative District at 315 Virginia Beach Blvd.

The building, which was built in 1946, will include a brewery capable of making 2,000 barrels of beer a year, a tasting room, live music and events.

The company will invest $825,000 in real estate, property and machinery and tools. Ten full-time jobs will be created.

“We welcome Isley Brewing Company to the Virginia Beach craft beer community,” said Virginia Beach Economic Development Director Warren D. Harris. “The location in the ViBe Creative District will provide another reason to visit the assortment of businesses and endeavors in this thriving section of the city.”

The location is within walking to the boardwalk.

“Fifty percent of the beers will be the same, giving us the opportunity to try different things as well,” said Isley to Virginia Craft Beer magazine. “We may do a few more genuine sours. We’re really loving our kettle sours and goses.”

The Virginia Beach Development Authority has awarded an Economic Development Investment Program grant in the amount of $30,000 to Isley Brewing Company based on the capital investment.

The brewery is set to open in July 2018.