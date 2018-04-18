Local public libraries to celebrate first class of graduates to receive diploma through online program

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Public Library and the Virginia Beach Public Library will welcome some of the school year’s first high school graduates.

On Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m., seven students who fulfilled the requirements needed to receive their high school diplomas will be celebrated with a special ceremony at Slover Library. The students completed the NPL’s newest program, Career Online High School, which was unveiled in September 2017.

Graduates will participate in traditional graduation procedures, including marching to “Pomp & Circumstance,” listening to a commencement address and receiving their diplomas in an official conferring process.

“Life-long learning is a priority, not only for NPL, but for the City of Norfolk,” said Sonal Rastogi, Director of Norfolk Public Library. “We are thrilled to be a part of the journey for these students as they continue to seek new opportunities and transform their lives.”

Career Online High School is specifically designed to reengage adults into the education system and prepare them for entry into post-secondary career education or the workforce. The program is part of the world’s first accredited, private online school district.

Once enrolled in the program, each student is paired with an Academic Coach, who assists them with developing an individual career plan, offers ongoing guidance and encouragement, evaluates performance and connects the learner with the resources needed to demonstrate mastery of the course material.

