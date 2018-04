Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - While this local historically black college celebrates 150 years of academic excellence, it also celebrates 40 years of Dr. William R. Harvey as president.

We are joined by Vice President Evelyn Graham to recognize the school's accomplishments and highlight the upcoming Gala surrounding the success.

For more information on the Hampton University Anniversary Gala, April 28, visit www.huanniversary.com.

