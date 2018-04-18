Hampton man charged with attempted abduction of 10-year-old girl walking to bus stop

HAMPTON, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted abduction Wednesday.

Around 6:45 a.m., a call was received about an attempt abduction in the area of the 100 block of Grandview Drive.

Police said an investigation revealed that the victim, a 10-year-old Hampton female, was walking to a bus stop when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect engaged with the victim verbally, held her hand, kissed her forehead and attempted to persuade her to leave with him, according to police.

The victim ran from the scene when a Hampton City School employee intervened and picked up the child and took her to school.

37-year-old Tyler Carl Wrucke has been arrested in connection to this incident.

Police said he was charged with one count of Attempt Abduction and one count of Assault and Battery. He remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

There are no other reports of similar incidents involving this individual, according to police.