× First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings, road work in Chesapeake and interstate closures for Wednesday

BRIDGE OPENING:

Gilmerton Bridge 6:30 AM

–

CHESAPEAKE ROAD WORK:

CENTERVILLE TURNPIKE LANE CLOSURE

Milling and paving work will require a single lane closure on Centerville Turnpike between Elbow Rd and Butts Station Rd from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18 and continuing daily through early next week. Flaggers will guide traffic through the open lane.

MT PLEASANT RD LANE CLOSURE

Pavement marking repairs will require a single lane closure on Mt Pleasant Rd between Maxwell St and School House Rd on Wednesday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Flaggers will guide traffic through the open lane.

ROUTE 168 BYPASS LANE CLOSURE

Mobile lane striping will require single lane closures on Route 168 Bypass between Hanbury Rd and Kempsvile Rd on Thursday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This project may take several days to complete.

–

ERC WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, April 13 to Friday, April 20

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound Wednesday, April 18; and Thursday, April 19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 15-21

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

Segment II

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) April 15-19, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on April 15-19, as follows: I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.



Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Penniman Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on April 14-21, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Segment III

Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from 1 mile east of Route 199 Lightfoot exit 234 (mile marker 233) to Route 199 (exit 242), April 15-20, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.



​I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closure east:

o April 18-19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Southside, High Rise Bridge:

Single-lane closure I-64 in both directions from Yadkin Road to Battlefield Boulevard April 16-19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.

· April 16-18, 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.

· Full ramp closure-I-64 east exit from Express Lanes at the Twin Bridges closed April 20, 8 p.m. until April 22 at 4 a.m.

I-64/264 Interchange, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

· Single-lane closure on I-264 east (inside lanes) ramp to I-64 west April 17-19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



​I-264, Virginia Beach:

· Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road to Independence Boulevard April 15-20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions at Rosemont Road April 15-19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures in both directions on Rosemont Road under I-264 April 15-19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions at First Colonial Road April 16-19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure in both directions on First Colonial Road under I-264 April 15-19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Full ramp closures: Signed detours will be in place.

o I-264 east off-ramp to First Colonial Road north closed April 15-19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Rosemont south on-ramp to I-264 east closed April 15-20, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o I-264 east ramp to Witchduck Road (Exit 16A) April 15-20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Full ramp closure Witchduck Road to I-264 east April 15-20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.



​I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.

· Single-lane closure I-664 north:

o April 18-19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o April 20 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

o April 21 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-664 south between 26th Street and the MMMBT:

o April 20 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o April 21 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.



​I-464, Chesapeake:

· Single-lane closure I-464 north after Military Highway (Exit 2) April 18 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

James City County, Route 143 Intersection Improvements:

Single alternating lane closures as needed on Rochambeau Drive near Route 143 intersection on April 16-20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Single alternating lane closures as needed on Capital Landing Road near the Rochambeau intersection on April 16-20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

James City County, Route 199 and Brookwood Drive:

Right turn-lane closure from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east on April 16-20, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Isle of Wight, VA-10: One lane will remain open at all times.

· Single-lane closure west April 16-20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-95, Greensville County:

Ramp I-95 north to Route 301 (Exit 12) will be closed April 16-20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A detour will be in place.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures April 15-21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on: