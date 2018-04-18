Dumpster-diving man dumped into trash truck at Chesapeake shopping center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man believed to be homeless was accidentally dumped into a trash truck at a Chesapeake shopping center early Wednesday morning.

The Chesapeake Fire Department tells News 3 they were called to the Food Lion shopping center at 801 Volvo Parkway at 6:42 a.m.

It was discovered that a 39-year-old man was inside a dumpster when the disposal company arrived to empty its contents. The driver of the truck was unaware that the man was inside the dumpster, and the man was dumped into the trash truck.

The man was able to alert the driver from inside the back of the truck and the fire department was called to help him out.

Firefighters used a ground ladder to rescue the man from the truck. He suffered only minor injuries, but was transported to Chesapeake Regional Medical Center for evaluation.