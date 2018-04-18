Cruise ships to arrive at Nauticus on April 19 & 20

NORFOLK, Va. – Land ho!
Two cruise ships will arrive at Nauticus this week, according to the museum.
American Cruiselines’ American Constitution will arrive with 175 passengers onboard at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 19. It will leave at 3:30 a.m. on Friday, April 20.
On Friday, April 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nauticus’ Decker Half Moone Center will host approximately 1700 passengers and crew from Phoenix Reisen’s cruise ship Artania.
Nauticus is located at 1 Waterside Drive in Downtown Norfolk.
