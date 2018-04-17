Virginia Zoo to celebrate Earth Day with a Party for the Planet

NORFOLK, Va. – Earth Day is fast approaching, and the Virginia Zoo will celebrate with a Party for the Planet.

On Sunday, April 22, the Zoo will celebrate the Earth and all the living creatures that inhabit it. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., local businesses and organizations will share their expertise and resources about living more sustainably within our communities. Topics will include recycling, beekeeping, gardening, sustainable food and more.

“There are many small ways to change your routine that will, in turn, help the Earth and animals, like the ones you find at the Zoo,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “Party for the Planet is a great resource for ideas and activities that leave a lasting impression.”

Guests can learn more about ways to conserve and protect wildlife from Zoo Keepers and experienced Trail Hosts at 10 different animal exhibits. Two ZooLive! stage presentations will also give visitors the chance to meet exotic animal ambassadors up close.

Crafts, games, a DJ and other activities will be available in the Zoo’s Event Pavilion.

Party for the Planet is included in regular Zoo admission. Bounce houses and train rides require an additional fee.

The Virginia Zoo is located at 3500 Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk.

Click here for more information.