Virginia Beach training center named after local legend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council passed a resolution to rename the Virginia Beach Fire Training Center “The Harry E. Diezel Virginia Beach Fire Training Center.”

Both the Mayor of Virginia Beach and the Police Chief described Harry Diezel as a legend.

According to the city’s website, Diezel was appointed the Fire Chief on May 1, 1974.

It states Chief Diezel’s appointment coincided with the rapid growth of the city, which expanded from a population base of 200,000.

Diezel retired in September 1997.

He was then elected to city council in 2002 and served until 2012.