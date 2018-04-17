People Taking Action: Local teacher battling cancer is like a second mom to her students!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - She is described as a second mom who inspires many, all while holding down a full-time job, being a single-mom and battling breast cancer.

News 3 recently surprised this remarkable teacher at her job, Norfolk's Norview High School.

We told Suzanne Moebes we learned about her inspirational story from a student, Janiah Mullen, who read a portion of the email she sent to News 3.

"My former teacher, Ms. Moebes, was recently diagnosed with cancer," Janiah read. "She has done so much for me and peers such as, staying back with us, giving us advice and being there as a second mother. Ms. Moebes taught me to believe in myself, and it hurts me to see her battling cancer but it's also motivational to see how strong she is as she still takes care of us Norview students."

Suzanne was very thankful for the award and very appreciative to hear those words from a student.

"Well it means a lot to me. I know church is not supposed to be in school, but I feel like God gave me this career as a purpose. And me battling cancer is more about my son and my students seeing somebody battle something and still come to work and still do what they're supposed to do and I love on them," she said.

You see that love in her classroom; the enthusiasm, the passion, the smile - no hint that she's battling cancer. That's why it was so important for Janiah to nominate Suzanne.

In addition to the People Taking Action award, we presented Suzanne with a $300 gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

"Seeing her come in everyday when she can and fight - it's very motivational because it encourages us, that we can do anything if she's battling cancer and still coming to her job everyday and doing her best at her job, we can do anything," Janiah said.

Suzanne says what has helped tremendously in her battle is the support and prayers from her son, students and staff at Norview High School.