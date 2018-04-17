Newport News man arrested after shooting gun at apartment complex

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 20-year-old Newport News man was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly shooting at another man at an apartment complex.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Newport News Police responded to calls of gunfire in the 900 block of Forest Lake Court.

A witness told police they heard gunshots before seeing three men running from an apartment.

At the apartment, police located the victim, a 23-year-old man who said he was standing in the breezeway when he spotted another man acting suspiciously. That man then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the victim several times.

The victim was not injured but the gunfire hit several unoccupied vehicles and one of the apartment buildings.

The victim, who was also armed, returned fire with his legally-possessed gun.

The suspect, 20-year-old Unique Brown, was located a short time later and detained in the apartment complex. He was charged with malicious wounding, shooting a firearm in a public place, causing intentional damage to a monument, and reckless handing of a firearm.