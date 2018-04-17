Man with Asperger’s Syndrome shares experience working at local elementary school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A substitute teacher and SOL tutor with Asperger’s Syndrome is sharing his experience working at Strawbridge Elementary School in honor of Autism Awareness Month.

Andre Robinson began working at Strawbridge Elementary School in November 2017 as the cafeteria monitor and quickly became an SOL tutor and substitute teacher. Robinson credits his high school history teacher for inspiring him to become a teacher.

Robinson explains that Asperger’s, a subtype of Autism Spectrum Disorder, is a misunderstood condition because it affects social, emotional and physical aspects of a person’s life. He says it’s difficult to read social and body cues and overcoming social awkwardness can make connecting with people challenging.

“He wants people to understand that he is human and makes mistakes; however, he views each mistake as a learning opportunity,” a representative for VBCPS said.

The oldest of six children, Robinson grew up in Hampton Roads and now lives in Newport News with his wife, Lana. He earned a bachelors degree in history from Old Dominion University.