Loved ones remember energetic mom who died in crash on 264

Portsmouth, Va – A mother lost her life and Tuesday night loved ones remembered her in Portsmouth.

Family and friends describe Ebony Taylor as bright, energetic, and full of life.

Several dozen people gathered in a Portsmouth yard to reflect and celebrate the life of the young mother.

“We celebrated my sister. We celebrated her big smile. We celebrated her loving spirit. We celebrated her heart of gold. We celebrate her. She always put everyone else before her,” said her sister, Nicki Ratliff.

The accident happened Monday morning on 264 in Chesapeake.

Family members said Ebony had worked overnight at CHKD and was taking her daughters, ages 4 and 6 to school Monday morning when the accident happened.

Police said the 28 year old and one girl were ejected from the vehicle.

Family said Tuesday both little girls have been released from the hospital.

They said were treated on the same floor where their mom worked.

“She was kind. She was loving. She just brought joy to everyone’s life,” said her grandmother, Alisha Pembleton.

“We’re trusting in God. We know that he doesn’t make any mistakes but she was a wonderful young lady and she lived a wonderful life. She blessed many people,” said her brother-in-law Ronnie Ratliff.

Tuesday evening there were a lot of tears, as they lit candles and prayed.

Relatives said she was one of six siblings and went to Western Branch High School.

“I’m just overwhelmed right now and I miss her, I really do,” said Pembleton.

The family is raising money her young daughters and her funeral expenses. Below is a gofundme account that has been set up.

https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expense-for-ebony