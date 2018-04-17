Large Suffolk barn destroyed by fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – A large, two-story barn was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday in Suffolk.

Fire crews were called to the 7700 block of Quaker Drive at 2:25 a.m. and arrived on scene at 2:37 a .m.

Firefighters reported finding the barn fully-involved when they arrived.

The barn and its contents, which included several motorcycles, a boat, and personal lawn equipment were a total loss.

The fire also destroyed a pickup truck parked next to the barn and caused minor heat damage to the nearby residence.

There were no injuries and no one was displaced.

The Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.