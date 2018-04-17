Illegal immigrants sentenced for dealing meth in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Two illegal immigrants have been sentenced to prison for dealing methamphetamine in Norfolk.

Court documents state that 23-year-old Jamie Sanchez-Huerta, also known as “Carlos Slim,” of Mexico pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

Alejandro Rodriguez-Vargas, 34, of Mexico, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and illegal reentry by a deported alien. Rodriguez-Vargas has been deported at least three times before and was previously convicted of re-entry by a deported alien after a conviction for an aggravated felony in Arizona in 2013.

According to court documents, Norfolk Police arrested Sanchez-Huerta on his way to a drug deal in Norfolk. Sanchez Huerta had a loaded .45 caliber pistol on him at the time. Police searched his car and hotel room and found $4,000 in cash, 4.5 grams of meth, marijuana, digital scales and a box of .45 caliber ammunition. The next day, police searched a second hotel room tied to Sanchez-Huerta and discovered Rodriguez-Vargas and 137 grams of “Ice.”

On Tuesday, Sanchez-Huerta was sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison. In February, Rodriguez-Vargas was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Both men will be deported after completing their sentences.