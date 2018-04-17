× First Warning Forecast: Back To The 70s

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are still only in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon but with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s for daytime highs. Cloud cover will clear out by the evening leaving us mostly clear overnight. We are still windy coming from the west 15-20 G: 30 mph.

70s will return for midweek. Highs will warm into the low 70s for Wednesday and Thursday, a bit above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a few extra clouds on Thursday as a cold front moves in. The highest rain chance we see for the week is Thursday as that front moves through but will still only be at 20%.

Once the front passes our highs will drop back into the low 60s and upper 50s for Friday and the weekend.

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Cool, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: W 10-20G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 17th

2000 F1 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

