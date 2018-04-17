ACA International to invest $52 million for data center in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach announced Tuesday that Assured Communications Advisors International (ACA International) will invest $52 million to open a 130,00-square-foot data center in the city.

The international telecommunications consultancy firm headquartered in Vint Hill, Virginia, will purchase a 10.2-acre site in Corporate Landing Business Park from the Virginia Beach Development Authority for $2.04 million.

The new facility will house the company’s new corporate headquarter offices, a tier III data center providing neutral co-location services and will serve as the cable landing station for future subsea telecommunications cables.

ACA International will also create 30 new jobs with average annual salaries of $59,000.

“Virginia Beach is the new center for coastal continental edge ultra-high speed global telecommunications on the East Coast with new connectivity options being developed connecting Europe, Africa, and LATAM,” said Joel Ogren, president and CEO for ACA International. “The city, especially the Economic Development Department, has been extremely proactive in creating the framework to take advantage of the next stage of global digital infrastructure. The future of cities depends on their ability to connect globally as efficiently and effectively as possible, and Virginia Beach is now on par with other top tier cities around the world.”

The data center is expected to be completed in the 4th quarter of 2019.