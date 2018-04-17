HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Celebrity lifestyle and beauty journalist Emily Foley shows us some of the hottest Spring and Summer 2018 fashion trends. For More Information, visit: www.Belk.com.
A look at what’s heating up in Spring and Summer fashion trends on Coast Live
-
Celebrity stylist Lindsay Albanese talks Spring fashion eyewear trends on Coast Live
-
We get a look at Garbage Glam in a preview the 2018 TRASHion Show on Coast Live
-
A local fashion designer shows off her work for special occasions on Coast Live
-
Spring shortcuts for the yard with Chip Wade on Coast Live
-
beCandylicious shows us how to live the sweet life on Coast Live
-
-
How the 50th Priority Charity Bowl is a score for local non-profits on Coast Live
-
Wedding planner pros on what’s hot and how to work with a planner on Coast Live
-
Getting glamorous red carpet style without paying celebrity prices on Coast Live
-
A peek at the hottest toy trends from the NY Toy Fair on Coast Live
-
Cheryl’s Spring Allergy Life Hacks on Coast Live
-
-
What’s hot for your home live from the CES in Las Vegas on Coast Live
-
How to prep for your Easter gathering on Coast Live
-
How to liven up your landscape with tips from a garden expert on Coast Live