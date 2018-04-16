Storms leave power outages, downed trees across Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina

A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area early Monday morning, leaving power outages, downed trees and flooded roads in their wake.

News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson says the storms should move off of the coastline around sunrise.

As of 5:45 a.m., about 2,200 Dominion Energy customers were without power, according to their outage maps. The majority of those customers are in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, where 1,685 customers are without power.

Emergency dispatchers reported several trees down in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. In Chesapeake, a tree was reported down across Parker Road in the Great Bridge area. It was reported at 4:05 a.m. In Virginia Beach, a tree was reported down at 51st Street and Atlantic Avenue. That was reported at 4:57 a.m.

A tree was also reported to be down at West Norfolk Road and Wright Road in Portsmouth.

In North Carolina, about 600 customers are without power. About 400 of those customers are in western Moyock, where trees were reported down on South Mills Road and Northwest Backwoods Road.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel was fully closed for over an hour while the storms passed. All lanes reopened just before 6 a.m.

Some schools have also announced delays due to the weather.