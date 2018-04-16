Police identify Williamsburg hit-and-run suspect

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Police have obtained warrants for a woman suspected of hitting a car and leaving the scene in December.

On December 27 around 10 a.m., police responded to a hit-and-run that occurred in the 1600 block of Richmond Road.

Officers spoke to the victim, who said she was driving east on Richmond Road when a tan Toyota Camry that was weaving through traffic swerved in front of her and clipped the front bumper of her car. The Camry did not stop.

The victim saw the Camry in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven and tried to approach the driver. As the victim approached the car, the driver reversed the vehicle and drove away, hitting the victim’s vehicle a second time.

A witness was able to give the investigating officer tag information for the suspect vehicle. The officer identified the Camry’s driver as 38-year-old Sheila Lynn Hester of Gloucester.

On April 15, the officer obtained warrants charging Hester with two counts of hit and run. Hester has not been served as of Monday morning.