Panthers pick up former ODU quarterback Taylor Heinicke

CHARLOTTE, NC – Taylor Heinicke was not out of the league for long.

Less than 72 hours after being released by the Houston Texans, the record-setting Old Dominion quarterback was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers.

Heinicke made his NFL regular season debut with the Texans in a Week 16 contest against the Steelers last season. It was shorter than Heinicke or the Texans anticipated, as he left the game with a concussion after just nine plays under center.

The Panthers’ quarterback depth chart features Cam Newton, Garrett Gilbert and Heinicke – the only three QBs listed on the current roster.

Heinicke, ODU’s record-holder in passing yards and touchdowns, went undrafted in 2015. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Vikings before being signed to the Patriots practice squad before landing with the Texans.