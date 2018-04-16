Norfolk State University alumni perform with Beyonce at Coachella

NORFOLK, Va. – Two Norfolk State University graduates performed with Beyonce at Coachella Saturday night.

How proud are we?! NSU stand up!!! Congrats to our beloved NSU Alums who performed at #Coachella with @Beyonce this past weekend. What a great performance 👑🥁 #BEHOLD THE GREEN AND GOLD 🔰🔰🔰🔰#HBCU #NSUAA #NORFOLKSTATE pic.twitter.com/SnAOs9Dj4m — NSU Comm & Mark (@norfolkstate80) April 16, 2018

The two were part of a group of Drumline members made up of alumni from historically black colleges and universities and other universities. The Drumline members come from Florida A&M University, Tennesse State University, Alabama State University, Prairie View A&M University, Hampton University, North Carolina A&T State University, Norfolk State University, Bethune-Cookman University, Univerisity of Georgia, Kennesaw State University and more.

The singer opened her long-anticipated performance singing “Crazy in Love” accompanied by a New Orleans-style brass marching band, and later crooned a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the black national anthem.

She sang several songs from her album “Lemonade,” backed up by the band and surrounded by step dancers.

For nearly two hours, Beyoncé revealed surprise after surprise.

A tribute to Nina Simone and quotes from Malcolm X. She also sang “Deja Vu” with her husband, Jay-Z, and danced with her sister, Solange.

After months of rumors, Coachella attendees also saw a Destiny’s Child reunion. Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams appeared on stage with Beyoncé to sing their 90s hits “Say My Name,” “Soldier” and “Lose My Breath.”