Norfolk Police looking for robbery suspect who hit three stores Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to two armed robberies and one attempted armed robbery that occurred Sunday.

Police say the first robbery occurred at the CVS at 972 E. Little Creek Road around 5:30 a.m.

The attempted robbery occurred at the CVS at 3200 Lafayette Boulevard around 9:10 p.m.

The second successful robbery occurred at the Walgreens at 115 W. Little Creek Road around 9:25 p.m.

During all of the robberies, the suspect was armed with a gun. No one was injured.

The suspect is a black male in his late 40s to early 50s with a grey goatee and mustache. He is approximately 5’8″ to 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 160-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan and grey baseball hat, black framed glasses, a blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Detectives encourage anyone with information about these robberies to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.