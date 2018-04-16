Newport News man accused of strangling, assaulting mother of his child

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man is facing several charges after the mother of his child says he assaulted her, according to police.

On April 16 around 1:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 600 block of Briarfield Road to check on a 24-year-old Newport News woman.

When they arrived, they were approached by 26-year-old Benjamin Peters.

Officers spoke to the woman, who told them she came into town from out of state when she was assaulted by Peters. The victim told officers Peters hit and choked her.

She also claimed he shut the driver’s door against her leg and dragged her across the ground to the back of his shed. After the assault, the victim says she told Peters she was going to leave and stay at a hotel. Peters then took her keys and threw them into another yard preventing her from leaving with their child.

Peters was placed into custody and charged with abduction, strangulation and assault and battery on a family member.