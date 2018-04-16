× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Early storms, cooler, and windy

Early morning storms then a cool down… A cold front is pushing through the region this morning. Expect showers and thunderstorms moving from SW to NE during the early morning hours. Most of the rain should move off of the coastline around sunrise. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and heavy downpours likely. We will see a mixture of sun and clouds by mid-morning and through the afternoon. A leftover isolated shower will still be possible through midday and this afternoon. It will be windy again today with south to west winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s by midday but then climb back into the mid 60s this afternoon.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows falling into the mid to low 40s overnight. It will still be breezy with west winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will be one of our cooler days this week. Highs will only reach the low 60s. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be windy again with west winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 25 mph.

70s will return for Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and slim rain chances. Another cool down will move in for the end of the week. Highs will drop back into the low 60s for Friday and the weekend.

Today: Early AM Rain/Storms (80%), Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: S/W 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: W 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Cooler, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 16th

1889 Heavy Rain: 4.89″ Norfolk

2011 Tornado Event VA/NC. 11 Killed Bertie Co, NC. 2 killed Gloucester Co, VA.

