Laborn to run: Khalan Laborn shines in FSU spring football game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Khalan Laborn knows how to make a solid first impression.

In his first game action after sitting out last season, Khalan Laborn – the redshirt freshman from Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School in Virginia Beach, stole the show at Florida State’s spring football game Saturday night.

Not only was it Laborn’s first performance at Doak Campbell Stadium, it was the first spring game for new ‘Noles head coach Willie Taggart.

“It was funny because we talked as a staff and we all felt like he was going to have a big game tonight,” admitted first-year Florida State head coach Willie Taggart. “[The] kid is highly competitive and he’s had a really good spring. But we really thought he was going to be the guy to come in this spring game and have a heck of a spring game, and he did.”

On just 13 carries, Laborn rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns. One of the two scores was an electric 91-yard touchdown.

“He’s had a really good spring,” Taggart said of Laborn – a former five-star recruit. “He’s a good football player, and I tell you what, I’m really proud of the kid because he’s grown up big time and he’s maturing, slowly but surely, and I think today is going to just add on to what he can do for us.”

Prior to Bishop Sullivan, Laborn attended Ocean Lakes and Cox High Schools. 247Sports rated him as the nation’s number one all-purpose running back recruit.