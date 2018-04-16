× Hampton Police need public’s help locating repeat shoplifting suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are looking for a man they say shoplifted multiple times.

40-year-old Irvin Chavers is wanted by Hampton police for four counts of Felony Shoplifting, one count of Obtaining Money By False Pretense and one count of Failure to Appear on a Felony Charge.

Chavers is described by police as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands approximately 6′ 1″.

If you know where the suspect is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App – P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online – P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.