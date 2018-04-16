× Gerber to relocate headquarters to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday that Gerber Products Company will be moving its headquarters to Arlington County.

According to Northam’s office, Gerber’s sister company Nestle USA is located in Arlington County, and the baby food maker’s move is projected to create 150 new jobs.

Nestlé USA now occupies more than 250,000 square feet at 1812 North Moore Street, the tallest building in the metropolitan area.

“One year after Nestlé announced its U.S. corporate headquarters relocation to Arlington County, this global giant is bringing another top household brand to Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “The company’s decision to reinvest and grow in the Commonwealth is a powerful testament to the advantages of our strategic location, infrastructure, and top-rated talent, and reaffirms that Virginia is a prime location for headquarters operations. We are proud that Nestlé USA calls Arlington County home, and we look forward to a successful corporate partnership with Gerber.”

Founded in 1928 in Fremount, Michigan, Gerber joined as a subsidiary of Nestle S.A., located in Vevey, Switzerland, in September 2007. Nestle S.A. is the largest food company in the world.

“Closer proximity to Nestlé USA’s new headquarters in Arlington will provide efficiencies that will be reinvested in our people, products, and production to fuel growth,” said Bill Partyka, President and CEO of Gerber. “Northern Virginia also offers a great quality of life for our employees and provides access to strong talent for our current and future needs.”

The project was secured through The Virginia Economic Development Partnership working with the Arlington County Economic Development. Northam also approved a grant worth $862,500 to assist Arlington County with finalizing the move with Gerber.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gerber to Arlington’s business community,” said Katie Cristol, Chair of the Arlington County Board. “Nestle’s decision to expand its new home in Arlington by relocating Gerber here reflects both the commitment to our community and the success of our efforts to diversify our economy.”

Gerber will also be eligible to receive a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit.

Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.