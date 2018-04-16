Former FBI Director James Comey joins Stephen Colbert on The Late Show

Former FBI Director James Comey will join Stephen Colbert on an all-new Late Show airing Tuesday night on News 3.

This comes after the first leaks of the fired FBI director’s explosive new book were shared.

Comey waited 11 months to exact his retribution for his dismissal by President Donald Trump last May, CNN reported.

Comey, 57, is looking forward to telling his story, a person who has spoken to him recently said.

His past few months have been quiet, spent with family, taking in theater and writing his book, “A Higher Loyalty,” and popping up occasionally on Twitter to respond to the latest drama at the White House.

“He’s ready to be able to counter a lot of the lies and to help set the record straight,” this person said to CNN.

Being outside of the public view is not something Comey is used to.

Watch as Comey talks with Colbert Tuesday at 11:35 p.m. on News 3.