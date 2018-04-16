First Warning Traffic – CBBT restrictions, accidents and bridge openings Monday
CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE-TUNNEL:
CBBT now open to all travel with no restrictions. This could change quickly throughout the morning.
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Berkley Bridge 9:00 AM
James River Bridge 9:30 AM
Virginia Beach: Power line down at 51st and Atlantic
Portsmouth: Tree down at west Norfolk and wright rd.
Chesapeake: Tree down 400 block of Parker Road , Road is currently closed
ERC WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, April 13 to Friday, April 20
I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, April 16; Wednesday, April 18; and Thursday, April 19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 15-21
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:
Segment II
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) April 15-19, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on April 15-19, as follows:
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Penniman Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on April 14-21, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Segment III
- Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from 1 mile east of Route 199 Lightfoot exit 234 (mile marker 233) to Route 199 (exit 242), April 15-20, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closure west:
o April 15-17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closure east:
o April 18-19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64, Southside, High Rise Bridge:
- Single-lane closure I-64 in both directions from Yadkin Road to Battlefield Boulevard April 16-19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure I-64 west from Military Highway to George Washington Highway April 16-17 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64/Northampton Boulevard (U.S. 13) Interchange: Norfolk
· Single-lane closure on I-64 west ramp to Northampton Boulevard April 16-17, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.
· April 16-18, 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.
· Full ramp closure-I-64 east exit from Express Lanes at the Twin Bridges closed April 20, 8 p.m. until April 22 at 4 a.m.
I-64/264 Interchange, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:
· Single-lane closure on I-264 west (outside lanes) ramp to I-64 west April 16-17 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure on I-264 east (inside lanes) ramp to I-64 west April 17-19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-264, Virginia Beach:
· Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road to Independence Boulevard April 15-20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions at Rosemont Road April 15-19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closures in both directions on Rosemont Road under I-264 April 15-19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions at First Colonial Road April 16-19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure in both directions on First Colonial Road under I-264 April 15-19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Full ramp closures: Signed detours will be in place.
o I-264 east off-ramp to First Colonial Road north closed April 15-19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o Rosemont south on-ramp to I-264 east closed April 15-20, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o I-264 east ramp to Witchduck Road (Exit 16A) April 15-20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o Full ramp closure Witchduck Road to I-264 east April 15-20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.
· Single-lane closure I-664 north:
o April 18-19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o April 20 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
o April 21 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
· Single-lane closures I-664 south between 26th Street and the MMMBT:
o April 20 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
o April 21 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
I-464, Chesapeake:
· Single-lane closure I-464 north after Military Highway (Exit 2) April 18 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
James City County, Route 143 Intersection Improvements:
- Single alternating lane closures as needed on Rochambeau Drive near Route 143 intersection on April 16-20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Single alternating lane closures as needed on Capital Landing Road near the Rochambeau intersection on April 16-20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
James City County, Route 199 and Brookwood Drive:
- Right turn-lane closure from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east on April 16-20, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Isle of Wight, VA-10: One lane will remain open at all times.
· Single-lane closure west April 16-20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-95, Greensville County:
- Ramp I-95 north to Route 301 (Exit 12) will be closed April 16-20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A detour will be in place.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures April 15-21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- One turn-lane closure on I-64 west off-ramp to Military Highway/Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) April 15-21, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:
· Frederick Boulevard and Turnpike Road intersection has a single lane in both directions open. Access to Turnpike Road from Frederick Boulevard is still closed.
· Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.