First Warning Traffic – CBBT restrictions, accidents and bridge openings Monday

CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE-TUNNEL:

CBBT now open to all travel with no restrictions. This could change quickly throughout the morning.

–

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Berkley Bridge 9:00 AM

James River Bridge 9:30 AM

–

Virginia Beach: Power line down at 51st and Atlantic

Portsmouth: Tree down at west Norfolk and wright rd.

Chesapeake: Tree down 400 block of Parker Road , Road is currently closed

–

ERC WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, April 13 to Friday, April 20

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, April 16; Wednesday, April 18; and Thursday, April 19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 15-21

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

Segment II

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) April 15-19, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on April 15-19, as follows: I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.



Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Penniman Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on April 14-21, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Segment III

Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from 1 mile east of Route 199 Lightfoot exit 234 (mile marker 233) to Route 199 (exit 242), April 15-20, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.



​I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closure west:

o April 15-17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure east:

o April 18-19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Southside, High Rise Bridge:

Single-lane closure I-64 in both directions from Yadkin Road to Battlefield Boulevard April 16-19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure I-64 west from Military Highway to George Washington Highway April 16-17 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64/Northampton Boulevard (U.S. 13) Interchange: Norfolk

· Single-lane closure on I-64 west ramp to Northampton Boulevard April 16-17, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.

· April 16-18, 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.

· Full ramp closure-I-64 east exit from Express Lanes at the Twin Bridges closed April 20, 8 p.m. until April 22 at 4 a.m.

I-64/264 Interchange, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

· Single-lane closure on I-264 west (outside lanes) ramp to I-64 west April 16-17 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure on I-264 east (inside lanes) ramp to I-64 west April 17-19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



​I-264, Virginia Beach:

· Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road to Independence Boulevard April 15-20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions at Rosemont Road April 15-19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures in both directions on Rosemont Road under I-264 April 15-19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions at First Colonial Road April 16-19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure in both directions on First Colonial Road under I-264 April 15-19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Full ramp closures: Signed detours will be in place.

o I-264 east off-ramp to First Colonial Road north closed April 15-19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Rosemont south on-ramp to I-264 east closed April 15-20, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o I-264 east ramp to Witchduck Road (Exit 16A) April 15-20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Full ramp closure Witchduck Road to I-264 east April 15-20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.



​I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.

· Single-lane closure I-664 north:

o April 18-19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o April 20 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

o April 21 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-664 south between 26th Street and the MMMBT:

o April 20 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o April 21 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.



​I-464, Chesapeake:

· Single-lane closure I-464 north after Military Highway (Exit 2) April 18 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

James City County, Route 143 Intersection Improvements:

Single alternating lane closures as needed on Rochambeau Drive near Route 143 intersection on April 16-20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Single alternating lane closures as needed on Capital Landing Road near the Rochambeau intersection on April 16-20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

James City County, Route 199 and Brookwood Drive:

Right turn-lane closure from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east on April 16-20, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Isle of Wight, VA-10: One lane will remain open at all times.

· Single-lane closure west April 16-20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-95, Greensville County:

Ramp I-95 north to Route 301 (Exit 12) will be closed April 16-20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A detour will be in place.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures April 15-21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:

Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

One turn-lane closure on I-64 west off-ramp to Military Highway/Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) April 15-21, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

· Frederick Boulevard and Turnpike Road intersection has a single lane in both directions open. Access to Turnpike Road from Frederick Boulevard is still closed.

· Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.