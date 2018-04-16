First Warning Forecast: Line of showers and storms pushes eastward through early morning

A line of storms associated with a cold front continues to make it’s way eastward. Strong to severe storms will be possible. The biggest threat with these storms will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Rain totals of 1 inch are possible. Could see locally higher amounts in thunderstorms. Hail and an isolated tornado is not out of the question, but that is a little lower on the scale. The Storm Prediction Center still has us at a level 2 for a slight risk for severe weather. That means we could see scattered severe storms.