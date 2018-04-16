First Warning Forecast: Line of showers and storms pushes eastward through early morning
A line of storms associated with a cold front continues to make it’s way eastward. Strong to severe storms will be possible. The biggest threat with these storms will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Rain totals of 1 inch are possible. Could see locally higher amounts in thunderstorms. Hail and an isolated tornado is not out of the question, but that is a little lower on the scale. The Storm Prediction Center still has us at a level 2 for a slight risk for severe weather. That means we could see scattered severe storms.
Everything will start to wrap up by daybreak Monday with just a few spotty lingering showers. It will continue to be breezy on Monday with winds out of the west at 15-20 mph, with some higher gusts. Temperatures will be much cooler behind the cold front. Highs in the low and mid 60s are expected.
Much more sunshine on tap for Tuesday. Highs will trend below normal in the upper 50s and low 60s. Warmer weather moves in for Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.
Another cold front will move through on Thursday. Not a whole lot of moisture is associated with it, so just keeping a 20 percent chance for showers. The front will usher in cooler air to end the work week. Highs Friday in the upper 50s and low 60s. Saturday and Sunday look dry with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Weather & Health
Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Low
Meteorologist April Loveland
